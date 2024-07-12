Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.09. 838,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

