Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 87.4% in June

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $32,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,364 shares of company stock worth $34,821. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 273,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter. Stronghold Digital Mining had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

