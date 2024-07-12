StockNews.com Upgrades Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Strong-Buy

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 260,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,137. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $974.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 127.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $995,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.