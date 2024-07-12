StockNews.com Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $13.25 on Monday. SFL has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

