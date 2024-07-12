StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.21.

UHS opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

