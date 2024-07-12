StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Up 3.1 %

HSON opened at $18.10 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.