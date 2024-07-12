StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HSON opened at $18.10 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
