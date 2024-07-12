StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
