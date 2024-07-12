StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.