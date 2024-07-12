Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

