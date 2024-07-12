Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Sells $712,050.00 in Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $712,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lou Paglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of Sterling Check stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $13,371.33.

Shares of STER stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 75,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $18,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 943,308 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 356,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

