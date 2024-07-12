Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.20 or 1.00045835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069984 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02217275 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,220,467.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.