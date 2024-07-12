State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.34% of State Street worth $312,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 383,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 2,971,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,783. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

