Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. 3,326,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,451. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

