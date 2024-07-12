Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 945,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

