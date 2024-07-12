Stabilus (ETR:STM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.05

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.05 ($46.79) and last traded at €43.80 ($47.61), with a volume of 29352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.75 ($47.55).

Stabilus Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.47.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

