SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 166,940 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,931,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 321.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 493,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

