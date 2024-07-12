SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Down 78.0% in June

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 417,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SRIVARU Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 6,872,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. SRIVARU has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.84.
SRIVARU Company Profile
