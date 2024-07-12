Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $34.53 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,423,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

