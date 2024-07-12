Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

