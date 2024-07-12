Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,619 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. 2,721,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

