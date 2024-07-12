Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

