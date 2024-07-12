Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 5%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Spectra Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Spectra Products

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

