SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.48

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 15706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408,957 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,874,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

