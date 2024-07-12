SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 565.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

