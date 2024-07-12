SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,185.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 2,218,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,812. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

