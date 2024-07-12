SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $66.25. 2,904,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.