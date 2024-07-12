SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.30 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

