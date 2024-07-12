SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 119.1% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 121,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,275. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

