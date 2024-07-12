SPC Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.86 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

