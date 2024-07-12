SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

