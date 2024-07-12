SPC Financial Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

