SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $145.36.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.