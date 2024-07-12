SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $259.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

