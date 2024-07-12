SPC Financial Inc. Buys 900 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

KRE stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,501,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

