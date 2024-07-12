SPC Financial Inc. Buys 249 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

LYB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 1,884,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

