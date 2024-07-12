Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) vs. Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Critical Analysis

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kewpie and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewpie N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewpie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $27.28 million 8.71 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -66.97

This table compares Kewpie and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kewpie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kewpie and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kewpie 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.34%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Kewpie.

Summary

Sow Good beats Kewpie on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kewpie

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads. The company also provides processed foods consisting of bottled and/or canned foods, such as jams, fruit, pasta sauces, baby foods, and nursing care foods; and fine chemical products, including hyaluronic acid and others. In addition, it produces and sells fresh vegetables, dried meat, and machinery and equipment; provides consigned clerical work; engages in transportation and warehousing of food products, and sells equipment for cars, as well as is involved in the mail-order business. Further, the company offers advertising, publicity, and exhibitions services, as well as financial and business management services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

