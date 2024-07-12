Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,786,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 9,204,052 shares.The stock last traded at $27.28 and had previously closed at $26.97.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

