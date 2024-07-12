South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on South Plains Financial

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

SPFI stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $476.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.