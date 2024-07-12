Sosandar (LON:SOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14), with a volume of 202897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Sosandar Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

Recommended Stories

