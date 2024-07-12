Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 233.7% in June

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,400 shares, an increase of 233.7% from the June 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNOA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 28,927,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
