Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Up 233.7% in June

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,400 shares, an increase of 233.7% from the June 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNOA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 28,927,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

