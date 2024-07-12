Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 338,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. Analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading

