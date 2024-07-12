Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in June

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of BICEY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Société BIC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.5428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

