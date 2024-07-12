SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 15th. The 1-75 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 12.1 %

NASDAQ:SMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 8,017,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,948. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

