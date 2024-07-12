Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $172,181.34 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

