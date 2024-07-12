SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SM stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

