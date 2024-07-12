Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 11,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group accounts for 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
