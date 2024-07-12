Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 11,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

In other Sky Harbour Group news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group accounts for 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.