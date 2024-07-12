Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX
Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.