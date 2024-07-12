Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

