Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.31. 15,247,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,121,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.