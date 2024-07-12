SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $786.66 million and $2.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.81 or 1.00011173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6290986 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,221,690.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

