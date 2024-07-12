SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. Analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

